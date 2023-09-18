Chance encounter transforms girl from Mumbai slum into teenage model, internet influencer

By Hemanshi Kamani MUMBAI (Reuters) - Three years ago an inquisitive American tourist wandered into a waterfront slum in Mumbai and met a tiny, smiley girl. Maleesha Kharwa is now 15, still tiny, and with the same winning smile, and her family still has hutment on a shoreline strewn with garbage, but they now also rent a one room apartment, with its own toilet and running water, just a short distance away. In March, a luxury Indian cosmetics brand Forest Essentials chose Maleesha as the face of its Yuvati campaign celebrating young Indian women. Before that, she shared a cover of Cosmopolitan ...