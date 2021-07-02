Chicago mayor apologized after botched raid, but her administration continues to defend police's actions in incident
Supporters gather during a rally on Jan. 18, 2021, outside Progressive Baptist Church in Chicago for Anjanette Young and all women who have been traumatized by police violence and misconduct. - Brian Cassella/TNS

CHICAGO — In the days after a TV station aired disturbing video of police barging into Anjanette Young’s home and handcuffing her while she was naked, Mayor Lori Lightfoot emailed Law Department staff urging them to show more empathy to victims. “Damage has been done, confidence shattered and the disclosures over the week have caused anger, confusion, and hurt. This goes way beyond any single case because important trust has been lost. People are hurting,” Lightfoot wrote in the Dec. 17 email obtained through an open records request. “The challenges have been exacerbated by the Law Department’...