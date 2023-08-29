Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while filming a story on robberies
CHICAGO — A Chicago TV news crew reporting on a string of robberies in the city’s West Town neighborhood became the story themselves when they were robbed at gunpoint early Monday.

A reporter and photographer for Spanish-language TV station Univision Chicago were filming just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when three men wearing ski masks and brandishing firearms robbed them at gunpoint, according to the station.

“They were approached with guns and robbed,” said Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago.

