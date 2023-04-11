Chicago selected as site of 2024 Democratic National Convention

President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore face delegates at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in 1996.. - Jose More/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Chicago has been selected the host of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, a huge economic and prestigious boon to the city, national Democratic Party officials announced Tuesday. Chicago was selected over Atlanta and New York among the finalists to host the anticipated re-nomination of President Joe Biden. Though the choice was announced by the Democratic National Committee, the selection rested with Biden. The convention is tentatively scheduled to run from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 next year. In announcing Chicago as the host city, the DNC cited the Midwestern “blue wall” of sta...