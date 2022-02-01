Chicago Sun-Times becomes nonprofit newspaper with $61 million in backing as merger closes

Copies of the May 31 edition of the Chicago Sun-Times, ready to be delivered, at Freedom Center, at 560 W. Grand Ave. in Chicago, Illinois on May 30, 2017. - Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS
The long-unprofitable Chicago Sun-Times, which sold just over four years ago for $1, has been reborn as a nonprofit newspaper with $61 million in backing through a potentially groundbreaking merger with public radio station WBEZ-FM 91.5. The deal, which closed Monday, puts the daily tabloid and its colorful history under the banner of Chicago Public Media, the parent company of WBEZ, forming a nonprofit news organization that reshapes the local media landscape. Chicago Public Media raised $61 million in philanthropic support to finance the merger, with the money pledged over five years to fund...