Chicago woman attended her first therapy session the day before allegedly shooting 7th grade son, displayed ‘weird, erratic behaviors’
Brianna Harris-Lofton, left, and her father Lavell Ingram, look at photos of Ingram's son Kaden Harris-Ingram in Chicago on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. - Terrence Antonio James/TNS

CHICAGO — Cook County prosecutors have said Fallon Harris shot and killed her 12-year-old son this weekend over a missing digital storage disc. Social media trolls have accused her of killing Kaden Harris-Ingram “as an act of discipline.” But family members — who are now planning a child’s funeral as his mother sits in jail, potentially facing a lifetime in prison — balk at those explanations. Harris’ mother, Mia Harris, and estranged husband, Lavell Ingram, point to a single culprit behind the fatal shooting that upended all of their lives: mental health. “Her son was her best friend,” Ingram...