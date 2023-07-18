Childhood vaccination rates begin to recover post-pandemic - but not everywhere

By Jennifer Rigby LONDON (Reuters) - Efforts to vaccinate children worldwide against deadly diseases such as measles and diptheria began to recover in 2022 after a historic backslide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). But the recovery remains uneven, with strong bouncebacks in large lower-middle income countries such as India and Indonesia masking ongoing problems in many smaller and poorer countries, the agencies said in a statement released on Tuesday. In 2022, 20.5 million childr...