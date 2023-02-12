Children among those pulled from destroyed buildings in Turkey's Hatay

On Monday, February 6th, Air Force General Glen VanHerck, the head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command (NORCOM), clarified to reporters that while there were multiple hypothetical hazards, bombs falling onto civilians and buildings from the 200-foot-tall inflatable was not one of them.

Objects such as "glass off of [its] solar panels; potentially hazardous material, such as material that is required for batteries to operate in such an environment as this; and even the potential for explosives to detonate and destroy the balloon that could have been present," VanHerck said.

"Anytime you down something like this, we make an assumption that that potential exists," the general added. "We did not associate the potential of having explosives with a threat to dropping weapons, those kinds of things, but out of a precaution, abundance of safety for not only our military people in the public, we have to make assumptions such as that.”

Greene, however, revealed that she was completely unconvinced:

I'm pretty sure, I'm pretty sure I'm right about how you think and feel because it's the way I think and feel and I try to take your voice with me in Washington. And so when it got to be my turn, I said to them, gentlemen, I respect and I'm grateful for your service to our country. Because after all, they were sitting up there with their beautiful uniforms. And I'm telling you, I come from a military family. My father was in the Navy. He served in Vietnam. I have many other family members that served in the military. Respect our military. I respect our veterans. I said, 'I respect you, and I thank you for your service. I respect your positions, but this is also why I have high expectations of you and from you.'

Greene, who in 2022 declared that joining the armed forces was "throwing your life away," also suggested that the government's patient solution risked one of her conspiracy theories coming to fruition.

She continued:

And you allowed, allowed, you set by and allowed this Chinese spy balloon that could have contained a bioweapon like COVID. It could have contained a nuclear bomb, an EMP attack, or hypersonic missiles like the Chinese government, the CCP, has shown their own people of these weather balloons dropping hypersonic missiles.

They show those on video, absolutely. This is a common thing. They allowed, I said, 'you allowed this to go across the country, and then you wanna stand up here and give us, give us our excuses, your excuses on why you didn't shoot it down, because you're gathering intelligence or you didn't wanna risk endangering anyone's lives?

I said, 'that is the biggest bunch of bullsh*t.'

