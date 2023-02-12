Children among those pulled from destroyed buildings in Turkey's Hatay

(Reuters) - A father and daughter, a toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among survivors pulled from the ruins of collapsed buildings in the southern Turkish province of Hatay on Sunday. Monday's earthquake flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 28,000 people. As rescue efforts enter their sixth day, time for crews to reach trapped victims alive under the rubble is running out, but emergency crews are still finding survivors. Video released by the Istanbul Municipality showed rescuers in Hatay pulling a 10-year-old girl through a hole in the floor ...
'He loses': Trump's latest subpoena battle is doomed to failure
February 12, 2023
Reacting to a report that attorneys for Donald Trump will fight the subpoena given to former vice president Mike Pence by special counsel Jack Smith, a former federal prosecutor claimed the former president's battle on Pence's behalf is doomed to failure.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, attorney Cynthia Alksne bluntly dismissed Trump's legal team's plan and stated "They will lose."
"Does Trump win or lose this legal battle?" host Phang asked about the assertion of executive privilege expected to be made by Trump's legal team
"He loses, I don't think there's any question," Alksne shot back. "Not only did he lose the archives case that you mentioned, in short, but he also lost [Pence advisor] Greg Jacob and [Patrick] Philbin and [Pat] Cipollone. It is eventually going nowhere."
RELATED: Trump was subpoenaed over 'Classified Evening Briefing' folder still at Mar-a-Lago last month: report
"The problem is it is yet another delay tactic by Trump," she continued. "But remember there are a lot of things that Pence can testify to that had nothing to do with executive privilege. There are conversations with people outside the White House having to do with the pressure campaign on him and whatever communication he had with people outside the White House, he can testify to that right away."
"But I do expect that the Trump people will make every effort to delay this, and ultimately they will lose," she added.
'The perils of leaded drinking water': Marjorie Taylor Greene buried over spy balloon conspiracy theories
February 12, 2023
United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) told a roomful of her constituents this weekend that she disagreed with the military waiting to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon that was spotted over the American Northwest last week until it drifted out to sea.
The Pentagon explained at the time that blowing up the surveillance instrument risked damaging property and injuring people on the ground.
On Monday, February 6th, Air Force General Glen VanHerck, the head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command (NORCOM), clarified to reporters that while there were multiple hypothetical hazards, bombs falling onto civilians and buildings from the 200-foot-tall inflatable was not one of them.
Objects such as "glass off of [its] solar panels; potentially hazardous material, such as material that is required for batteries to operate in such an environment as this; and even the potential for explosives to detonate and destroy the balloon that could have been present," VanHerck said.
"Anytime you down something like this, we make an assumption that that potential exists," the general added. "We did not associate the potential of having explosives with a threat to dropping weapons, those kinds of things, but out of a precaution, abundance of safety for not only our military people in the public, we have to make assumptions such as that.”
Greene, however, revealed that she was completely unconvinced:
I'm pretty sure, I'm pretty sure I'm right about how you think and feel because it's the way I think and feel and I try to take your voice with me in Washington. And so when it got to be my turn, I said to them, gentlemen, I respect and I'm grateful for your service to our country. Because after all, they were sitting up there with their beautiful uniforms. And I'm telling you, I come from a military family. My father was in the Navy. He served in Vietnam. I have many other family members that served in the military. Respect our military. I respect our veterans. I said, 'I respect you, and I thank you for your service. I respect your positions, but this is also why I have high expectations of you and from you.'
Greene, who in 2022 declared that joining the armed forces was "throwing your life away," also suggested that the government's patient solution risked one of her conspiracy theories coming to fruition.
She continued:
And you allowed, allowed, you set by and allowed this Chinese spy balloon that could have contained a bioweapon like COVID. It could have contained a nuclear bomb, an EMP attack, or hypersonic missiles like the Chinese government, the CCP, has shown their own people of these weather balloons dropping hypersonic missiles.
They show those on video, absolutely. This is a common thing. They allowed, I said, 'you allowed this to go across the country, and then you wanna stand up here and give us, give us our excuses, your excuses on why you didn't shoot it down, because you're gathering intelligence or you didn't wanna risk endangering anyone's lives?
I said, 'that is the biggest bunch of bullsh*t.'
Twitter users responded with their own observations.
Pit1971: "Funny how those ppl constantly talk about respect for the military but still believe they know better and can tell them what's what... Sure thing General Greene!"
Accountabilabuddy: "I'm not taking advice on how to run the government from someone who tried to overthrow it."
Thaddeus Kramer: "Probably complained it was too quick for the two in Alaska and Yukon and too watchful of the current one flying over Montana."
Charles Primm: "MTG graphic reminder of the perils of leaded drinking water."
Kristen Cook: "'cause her decades of service in the US military intelligence make her the best judge of that. How can people listen to her with a straight face!?"
Suzanne W. Never forget January 6: "She’s a national security expert now?"
Lettie LaTuna: "Taking MTG as is coarsens our society. This language and behavior, as seen at the SOTU address last week, should not become the norm."
Sheena Queen of the Jungle: "As if Ms. Peachtree dish would know."
A Mind is a Terrible Thing: "So she's now a military expert. Like Trump, who was 'smarter than all my generals.'"
TW Wolf: "@RepMTG That's what space lasers are for, isn't it?"
JHT: "Only @RepMTG could suggest the balloon could have been a nuclear weapon, but then complain that it wasn’t shot down immediately. And by the way, could you let the American people know what military qualifications you have to make any accurate judgments?"
Winged Turtle: "Who does she think she is? Seriously. If ever there was a time to stay in your lane it is now, Marge."
Watch below:
\u201cMarjorie Taylor Greene called the military\u2019s rationale for not immediately shooting down the spy ballon, \u201cbullshit.\u201d\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1676166079
Trump was subpoenaed over 'Classified Evening Briefing' folder still at Mar-a-Lago last month: report
February 12, 2023
Donald Trump's battle with the Department of Justice over sensitive government documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago continued last month with the former president receiving an unreported subpoena seeking a folder that was not previously turned over.
According to a report from the Guardian's Hugo Lowell, investigators forced the former president to turn over a folder labeled "Classified Evening Briefing" that was seen at the Florida resort and was empty when the DOJ reacquired it.
As Lowell wrote, "... the US justice department issued a subpoena for its surrender once prosecutors became aware that it was located inside the private quarters of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, two sources familiar with the matter said."
According to the report, the folder was discovered by a team of investigators hired by the president to scour his estate and was included in a report to the DOJ.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump has a 'huge problem' after laptop containing classified docs turned over to the DOJ: legal analyst
"Weeks after the report was sent to the justice department, the sources said, federal prosecutors subpoenaed the folder. The folder is understood to have not been initially returned because the lawyers thought 'Classified Evening Briefing' did not make it classified, nor is it a formal classification marking," Lowell reported before adding, "The backstory the justice department was told about the folder was that Trump would sometimes ask to keep the envelopes, featuring only the 'Classified Evening Briefings' in red lettering, as keepsakes after briefings were delivered, one of the sources said."
The report notes "the contentious saga reflects the deteriorating relationship between federal prosecutors who have become frustrated at Trump’s resistance towards the inquiry and his lawyers who have complained that the justice department has been unnecessarily heavy-handed at every turn."
You can read more here.
