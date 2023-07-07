China aims to sap Taiwan morale with 'escape plan' misinformation

By Yimou Lee TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has launched a misinformation campaign that includes news reports Taiwan's president has an "escape plan" in the event of a Chinese invasion, aiming to sap morale as Beijing presses the island to accept its sovereignty, Taiwan officials said. Taiwan is on high alert for what it sees as China's attempts to sway public opinion on the democratically governed island, including through illicitly funding Beijing-friendly candidates in the run-up to a presidential election next year, according to security reports reviewed by Reuters in June. Taiwan will later thi...
July 07, 2023
WASHINGTON — Supporters of student loan debt cancellation are organizing to hold GOP lawmakers “accountable” in the 2024 election cycle following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocking President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan.
The left-leaning Protect Borrowers Action will target 13 U.S. House districts across California, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania where Republicans opposed Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 for roughly 40 million qualifying student loan borrowers.
On Friday, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative majority, ruled that a loan servicer in Missouri, the Higher Education Loan Authority, known as MOHELA, would have its revenue threatened by the debt relief.
The justices unanimously decided that a second case challenging the debt relief plan did not have legal standing.
About 26 million borrowers had already applied for the program, and more than 16 million had been approved for relief, according to the Department of Education.
“I think we need to definitely take stock of just how crushing the Supreme Court ruling was, and it really is evidence that this court has just completely lost its legitimacy. But at the same time, you know, there were members of Congress working tirelessly to ensure that their own constituents would be blocked from life-changing relief,” said Aissa Canchola Banez, the group’s political director.
Amicus brief, House votes
The 13 U.S. House lawmakers targeted by the group co-signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule against the debt cancellation and voted in favor of legislation blocking the president’s program.
The lawmakers, picked because they hold what the organization says are vulnerable seats, also voted in favor of the GOP’s original but unsuccessful debt ceiling bill that included a provision to nullify the loan forgiveness program as a way to cut spending.
The following month they supported a joint resolution disapproving of the student loan debt cancellation plan. The resolution passed the House in a 218-203 vote, with two Democrats — Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington — voting in favor.
The measure cleared the Senate in early June in a 52-46 vote, with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin IIl of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, as well as independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, on board.
Lawmakers in favor of revoking the student debt plan pointed to its cost, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates could reach about $400 billion.
Biden vetoed the legislation.
Protect Borrowers Action organizers plan to reach voters through social media and partnerships with community-based organizations that mobilize local residents.
The group’s fundraising goal is $2 million, with some already raised according to the organization, though an amount was not specified. The organization identifies itself as a fiscally sponsored project of Fund for a Better Future, Inc., a 501(c)(4).
Republicans head into next year’s election with a 222-212 majority.
District fact sheets
On Thursday, the campaign released fact sheets for the targeted lawmakers listing the number of student loan borrowers in each district and how many were eligible and approved for debt relief under Biden’s plan.
Those lawmakers fought to keep their constituents in a “financially harmful position,” Canchola Banez said.
“Folks deserve to be heard and deserve to be able to hold their members of Congress accountable for that,” Canchola Banez added. “That’s why this project is so important and why we see this issue of student debt so critical to the fight to center dignity for working people and make sure the economy works for everybody, not just those rich and privileged few.”
The targeted lawmakers include:
California
Kevin Kiley, 3rd District
Mike Garcia, 27th District
Ken Calvert, 41st District
Michelle Steel, 45th District
Colorado
Lauren Boebert, 3rd District
Michigan
John James, 10th District
Nebraska
Don Bacon, 2nd District
New York
Nick LaLota, 1st District
Anthony D’Esposito, 4th District
Mike Lawler, 17th District
Brandon Williams, 22nd District
Oregon
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, 5th District
Pennsylvania
Scott Perry, 10th District
Biden announced his one-time student loan debt relief program in August 2022. The plan would have made borrowers who earned up to $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples, eligible for up to $10,000 in forgiveness, and up to $20,000 if the individual received a federal Pell Grant for higher education costs.
The plan was criticized by the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget as “expensive, inflationary and poorly targeted.”
The committee hailed the Supreme Court decision, saying it “resolves nearly a year of legal ambiguity for borrowers, but with only a couple of months remaining before the three-year payment pause comes to an end. The Administration and Department of Education should focus their efforts on helping borrowers resume payments in an orderly manner. Too much time has been wasted on empty promises, and not enough time has been spent on making sure borrowers are prepared to begin making payments again.”
The White House lambasted the decision and announced what it called new actions to provide debt relief for student loan borrowers, including its Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, which the administration says will cut payments for low earners.
New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com. Follow New Jersey Monitor on Facebook and Twitter.
A Washington campaign finance watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics against Gov. Ron DeSantis, alleging that he failed to report travel gifts he received from a nonprofit organization in a financial disclosure form.
The complaint was filed by the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), citing as evidence a story published by The New York Times in May.
That story reported that DeSantis traveled to almost a dozen speaking engagements in eight states via a plane provided by And to the Republic, a Michigan 501(c)(4) issue advocacy organization, in February. The total costs of those flights are unknown. This trip was taken months before DeSantis officially declared that he was a candidate for president, although his travels across the country were hardly a secret at the time.
The Florida Commission on Ethics requires state government officials to report any travel gifts over $100 within the last day of each calendar quarter. The Campaign Legal Center says that gave the governor up until Friday, June 30, to disclose the travel contribution. But no gift disclosure was listed on the commission’s website as of July 5.
“This lack of disclosure from Gov. DeSantis appears to be a clear violation of state laws that are necessary to maintaining public trust,” said Kedric Payne, CLC vice president, general counsel, and senior director of ethics, in a written statement.
“Floridians have a right to know that government officials representing them are acting in the public’s interests — not their own personal interest or the interests of the wealthy special interests who give them gifts. The Florida Commission on Ethics must investigate whether Gov. DeSantis did, in fact, omit travel gifts from ATTR from his financial disclosure form and take appropriate action.”
Tori Sachs, executive director with And to the Republic, told the Times that she did not consider the trips to be either political contributions or gifts.
The CLC has filed two previous complaints with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) related to DeSantis as a presidential candidate. The first alleged that DeSantis violated federal election law when he transferred more than $82 million from a state political action committee to a federal super PAC. The group alleges that was a violation of federal election law.
The group filed a second complaint to the FEC last month, alleging that Canadian hedge fund ECN Capitol Corp. violated federal campaign finance laws prohibiting foreign national contributions regarding gifts to the past two gubernatorial campaigns for DeSantis, as well as to his state political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
Casey DeSantis launches national ‘Mamas for DeSantis’ group in Iowa
July 07, 2023
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is working to harness the “parental rights” movement that has played a powerful role in states like Iowa and Florida to support her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign.
Casey DeSantis held a solo event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday, launching the “Mamas for DeSantis” group to mobilize mothers and grandmothers for the upcoming 2024 election cycle. At the Simpson Barn in Johnston, DeSantis told a crowd why parents should support her husband’s bid for the presidency.
“A lot of bad things going on — I can tell you with what Governor DeSantis has done, he will lead the charge, he will clean house and he will ensure that parents have the rights to be able to make the decisions that they think best for their family,” she said.
Volunteers were set up with face paint and yard games were available outside the barn for attendees who brought their children. While the event was not officially organized by Moms for Liberty, the “Mamas for DeSantis” event had significant crossover – many of those in the crowd wore “Moms for Liberty” shirts, including some of the volunteers.
The “Mamas for DeSantis” group launched with DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign, with Casey DeSantis heading the group. More than 1.1 million mothers and grandmothers signed up to support DeSantis in that campaign, she said, adding that they helped her husband reach his 20-point reelection victory.
Parents and grandparents are going to be a pivotal group of voters in the 2024 presidential election too, she said.
“It’s one thing what your policies come after us as mamas,” DeSantis said. “It’s another thing when your policies come after our children. And that’s when the claws come out.”
DeSantis complimented Reynolds for leading on “parental rights” issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the governor moved to return Iowa students to in-person learning earlier than many other states.
The Florida first lady said for many parents, the COVID-19 pandemic was their first time “peering into the classroom” and seeing what was happening in public schools. DeSantis talked about the need for “parental rights” laws passed in Florida on issues like LGBTQ+ issues and “pornography” in school material and curriculum. She said schools were going too far and that she knew a Florida mother whose child was “being transitioned behind their back.”
“This isn’t OK in this time in society, it’s not OK to take the rights of parents away from them,” DeSantis said. “And so that’s why the governor and myself have stood strong.”
Reynolds signed into law similar “parental rights” measures during the 2023 legislative session that were supported by Moms for Liberty, including a ban from school libraries on books that depict sex and requiring parental permission for school staff to use a different name or pronouns for a student than the ones listed at birth.
Moms for Liberty was founded in Florida in 2021. The new group is quickly gaining ground as a prominent force in the GOP primary field, with candidates including DeSantis, former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley addressing the Moms for Liberty national conference in Philadelphia in late June.
Eva and Adam Conn, who attended the event with their four children, said “parental rights” isn’t the only issue voters will be weighing when deciding who to support for the Republican nomination in 2024, but that it’s a top issue.
Adam Conn said he was happy when Ron DeSantis decided to run for president because of his track record on these issues as well as lowering taxes and shrinking government, but that he is not committed to supporting the Florida governor in the caucuses just yet.
“We’re just kind of beginning this journey, but DeSantis is definitely one of the top two names … and I think DeSantis definitely adds an important message to the field,” Conn said.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
