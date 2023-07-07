China aims to sap Taiwan morale with 'escape plan' misinformation

The justices unanimously decided that a second case challenging the debt relief plan did not have legal standing.

About 26 million borrowers had already applied for the program, and more than 16 million had been approved for relief, according to the Department of Education.

“I think we need to definitely take stock of just how crushing the Supreme Court ruling was, and it really is evidence that this court has just completely lost its legitimacy. But at the same time, you know, there were members of Congress working tirelessly to ensure that their own constituents would be blocked from life-changing relief,” said Aissa Canchola Banez, the group’s political director.

Amicus brief, House votes

The 13 U.S. House lawmakers targeted by the group co-signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule against the debt cancellation and voted in favor of legislation blocking the president’s program.

The lawmakers, picked because they hold what the organization says are vulnerable seats, also voted in favor of the GOP’s original but unsuccessful debt ceiling bill that included a provision to nullify the loan forgiveness program as a way to cut spending.

The following month they supported a joint resolution disapproving of the student loan debt cancellation plan. The resolution passed the House in a 218-203 vote, with two Democrats — Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington — voting in favor.

The measure cleared the Senate in early June in a 52-46 vote, with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin IIl of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, as well as independent Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, on board.

Lawmakers in favor of revoking the student debt plan pointed to its cost, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates could reach about $400 billion.

Biden vetoed the legislation.

Protect Borrowers Action organizers plan to reach voters through social media and partnerships with community-based organizations that mobilize local residents.

The group’s fundraising goal is $2 million, with some already raised according to the organization, though an amount was not specified. The organization identifies itself as a fiscally sponsored project of Fund for a Better Future, Inc., a 501(c)(4).

Republicans head into next year’s election with a 222-212 majority.

District fact sheets

On Thursday, the campaign released fact sheets for the targeted lawmakers listing the number of student loan borrowers in each district and how many were eligible and approved for debt relief under Biden’s plan.

Those lawmakers fought to keep their constituents in a “financially harmful position,” Canchola Banez said.

“Folks deserve to be heard and deserve to be able to hold their members of Congress accountable for that,” Canchola Banez added. “That’s why this project is so important and why we see this issue of student debt so critical to the fight to center dignity for working people and make sure the economy works for everybody, not just those rich and privileged few.”

The targeted lawmakers include:

California

Kevin Kiley, 3rd District

Mike Garcia, 27th District

Ken Calvert, 41st District

Michelle Steel, 45th District

Colorado

Lauren Boebert, 3rd District

Michigan

John James, 10th District

Nebraska

Don Bacon, 2nd District

New York

Nick LaLota, 1st District

Anthony D’Esposito, 4th District

Mike Lawler, 17th District

Brandon Williams, 22nd District

Oregon

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, 5th District

Pennsylvania

Scott Perry, 10th District





Biden announced his one-time student loan debt relief program in August 2022. The plan would have made borrowers who earned up to $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples, eligible for up to $10,000 in forgiveness, and up to $20,000 if the individual received a federal Pell Grant for higher education costs.

The plan was criticized by the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget as “expensive, inflationary and poorly targeted.”

The committee hailed the Supreme Court decision, saying it “resolves nearly a year of legal ambiguity for borrowers, but with only a couple of months remaining before the three-year payment pause comes to an end. The Administration and Department of Education should focus their efforts on helping borrowers resume payments in an orderly manner. Too much time has been wasted on empty promises, and not enough time has been spent on making sure borrowers are prepared to begin making payments again.”

The White House lambasted the decision and announced what it called new actions to provide debt relief for student loan borrowers, including its Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, which the administration says will cut payments for low earners.

