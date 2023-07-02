China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Consulate General in Marseille complained to France after a bus carrying a Chinese tour group in the southern city had its windows smashed leading to minor injuries, China's Consular Affairs Office said in a statement on Sunday. The Consulate General's formal complaint called for France to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property, the statement said. The bus was attacked by rioters on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV, during violence which hit French cities in recent days since the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent. ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Nearly 10,000 more babies born in nine months under Texas’ restrictive abortion law
July 02, 2023
Close to 10,000 additional babies were born over a nine-month period after Texas banned most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a new analysis from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows.
This is the first analysis of live birth rates since the law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect in September 2021. Texas has since banned nearly all abortions from the moment of conception, except when necessary to save the life of the pregnant patient.
Analyzing live births in April through December 2022, the study captures people who were at least seven weeks pregnant when the law went into effect or later became pregnant. The researchers used historical birth data to model how many births likely would have occurred in Texas if the law hadn’t gone into effect and compared that to the number of actual births.
In December 2022, more than a year after the law went into effect, Texas had 5% more live births than would have been expected if the law didn’t go into effect.
“Although our study doesn’t detail why these extra births occurred, our findings strongly suggest that a considerable number of pregnant individuals in Texas were unable to overcome barriers to abortion access,” said Alison Gemmill, one of the study’s lead authors.
After the ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect, Texans were finding ways to circumvent the law and terminate their pregnancies. People showed up to clinics earlier in pregnancy; there was a spike in demand for abortion-inducing medication from AidAccess, an online provider; and clinics in nearby states saw a flood of Texans.
But advocates and clinics warned that there was no way these workarounds were accessible to everyone who previously would have sought an abortion.
“Almost 70% of our patients are parents already,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health, told The Texas Tribune in February 2022. “They’re managing work and kids [and] school during a pandemic. They can’t travel a few days to a different state. It just basically means abortion … is off the table.”
Nine months after the law went into effect, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn the right to abortion granted by 1973’s Roe v. Wade. Texas then moved to ban nearly all abortions from the moment of conception. Fourteen states now ban or significantly restrict abortions, including all but one of Texas’ neighbors, the state of New Mexico.
“If, previously, people were able to leave the state to go to a neighboring state to seek an abortion, that’s no longer an option,” Gemmill said. “So it’s possible that we could be seeing even greater increases post-Dobbs.”
Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion advocacy group, celebrated the news of 10,000 additional live births as a result of the law.
“Every baby saved from elective abortion should be celebrated,” said Texas Right to Life president John Seago. “This new study highlights the significant success of our movement in the last two years, while we look forward to helping the mothers and families of our state care for their children.”
Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature voted to allocate an additional $20 million a year to the Alternatives to Abortion program, which funds crisis pregnancy centers and nonprofits that provide some material support to new parents. Lawmakers also eliminated a requirement that 75% of the funding go to evidence-based programming.
The state is still battling persistently high maternal mortality numbers, a crisis disproportionately impacting Black women, and is staring down a health care provider shortage that is already limiting labor and delivery options in rural areas.
Compared to states where abortion remains legal, states that have restricted abortion access tend to have fewer maternity care providers, higher rates of maternal mortality and greater racial inequities across their health care system, a 2022 study from the Commonwealth Fund found.
Join us for conversations that matter with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/06/30/texas-abortion-johns-hopkins-study/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Donald Trump has been criticized for years for purportedly inappropriate and even sexual comments about his daughter Ivanka, and those criticisms have ramped up recently with new allegations from Trump's time in office, but none of that is likely to matter to diehard Trump fans, according to a Guardian columnist.
Recently, the discussion of Trump's alleged obsession with Ivanka was revived when it was reported that his former chief of staff John Kelly once had to step in and remind the then-president that Ivanka was his own daughter. Those newer allegations come from the book of Miles Taylor, a former Trump official.
Those alleged comments, which are reinforced by on-camera comments Trump has made about Ivanka in the past, could possibly do nothing to affect Trump's loyal base. That was the case when Trump was found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, according to columnist Arwa Mahdawi.
"While it is clear that Trump fans don’t care about the former president’s misogyny, might they care about the claims he sexualized his own daughter? After all, these are the same people who have whipped themselves into a moral panic about the non-existent danger LGBTQ+ people pose to children. These are the same people who can’t go a day without spewing unfounded slurs about gay people being 'groomers,'" Mahdawi wrote Saturday. "These are the same people who are intent on banning books from school libraries because they’re worried that references to race or gender identity will harm their children. They’re the people triggered by a book about seahorses, for God’s sake, because it contained too many details about their mating rituals."
Mahdawi concludes by suggesting that Trump's loyal supporters "have no problem voting for a guy who pays off porn stars and allegedly fantasizes about his daughter. Republican family values in action."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls pine for endorsement from a very surprising source
July 02, 2023
Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire remains a hot commodity for an endorsement in the crowded GOP presidential field – despite his outspoken opposition of Donald Trump, Fox News reported today.
Sununu, who announced June 5 that he won’t enter the GOP race, has been sought out by the dozen candidates challenging Trump as they campaign in the key state of New Hampshire, the report said. It highlighted a moment this week when Sununu introduced his former gubernatorial colleague, current GOP candidate Nikki Haley, at a fundraiser.
“After exchanging a hug, Haley kicked off her comments to the crowd by saying, ‘You’ve got a great governor,’” the report said. “With a joke that elicited plenty of laughter, she said, "Governor, I very much worry about your health. What I’m thinking is, I don’t want you to over-stress. I don’t want you to get out there and do too much. So, I think what’s best is, go ahead and endorse me now."
Haley is one of six former or current GOP governors who worked alongside of Sununu, it noted, adding, “They and the six other Republican presidential candidates who are also challenging Trump for the GOP nomination have been calling Sununu, or meeting with him when they’re campaigning in New Hampshire, asking for his advice and suggestions, and maybe even for his support down the road.”
The reporting also said:
“Besides Haley, in recent weeks former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, ex-CIA spy and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas and environmental lawyer and high-profile vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who’s primary-challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination — have all met with Sununu. And three other candidates — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Governors Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas — huddled in-person with Sununu earlier this year.”
Sununu has said he’s open to making an endorsement in the race, unlike fellow Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is also popular in a key early primary state.
As Raw Storyreported June 11 , Sununu has openly slammed Trump for the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal. Sununu called that scandal “severe” and “very self-inflicted.”
“Referring to Trump 2024 rival candidates, Sununu said, 'They have to come out and acknowledge this is different, this is serious,' adding, 'I just see too many of the candidates trying to walk around it — 'We'll see what happens.' … You're running against this guy. He's whopping you by 40 points. Everybody needs to come out in concert.'"
"So, it's not just Chris Christie hitting Donald Trump. … It is a party message. That is very, very important because Donald Trump doesn't represent the Republican Party. He only represents himself."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}