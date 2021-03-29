China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020: study

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more that five years earlier, despite climate pledges and the building of hundreds of renewable energy plants, a global data study showed on Monday. Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, according to research from Ember, a London-based energy and climate research group. China's coal-fired generation rose by 1.7% or 77 terawatt-hours, enough to bring ...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
'Breathtaking' interviews show Trump was 'impervious' to pleas to take pandemic seriously: NYT's Haberman
March 29, 2021
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday described recent CNN interviews with former Trump public health officials as "breathtaking," and said it showed how many of them were frustrated by their inability to get former President Donald Trump to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
While appearing on CNN, Haberman said that Dr. Deborah Birx and other former Trump health officials were now speaking freely after being muzzled for much of the past year.
<p>"I think they wanted to peel off the muzzle," she said. "I think it spoke to their frustration about what happened, spoke to their feelings on their own part, could they have done more, was there something else that could have been done... It's breathtaking how quickly this happened."</p><p>Haberman was asked why Birx stayed on the job if she felt she wasn't being listened to about a deadly pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last year.</p><p>"She believed she could make a difference, that's why she went to the White House," Haberman explained. "I think they all learned, one after the other, that none of them was going to change former President Trump. And I think that because they had never met him previously... they underestimated how impervious he is to efforts to change him."</p><p><em>Watch the video below</em>.</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wxdIHgRPswI" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></div>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Decrying the passage of House Bill 1 in the Florida legislature on Friday, the state's ACLU chapter warned that if the undemocratic anti-protest bill pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is passed by the state Senate and signed into law, it would "silence and criminalize" people who want to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully advocate for social change.
"HB1 and SB484 represent a blatant attempt to silence and criminalize speech that runs counter to the political agendas of those currently in power in Florida."
—Micah Kubic, ACLU of Florida
<p> "It is shameful that this bill has passed in the House," Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, <a href="https://www.aclufl.org/en/press-releases/aclu-florida-statement-passage-anti-protest-bill-house" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said </a>in a statement. "It is clear certain legislators are more interested in earning political points with the governor than upholding the constitutional rights of their constituents." </p><p> "We've said it before and will state it again," Kubic continued: "This bill is not intended to increase public safety. It is not intended to address any public need. Over 95% of protests across the state of Florida have been peaceful." </p><p> Kubic noted that " <a href="https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=70193" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">HB1</a> and its companion bill, <a href="https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/484" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Senate Bill 48</a><a href="https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/484" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">4</a>, represent a blatant attempt to silence and criminalize speech that runs counter to the political agendas of those currently in power in Florida." </p><p> "It is a political stunt designed by Gov. DeSantis that will further cultivate the disparate justice we've seen administered in Florida for years," he added. "It is a rebuke of a year of historic expression where millions of people joined together to protest the continued killings of Black people at the hands of police." </p><p> As <em>Common Dreams</em> <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/13/classic-case-crisis-opportunism-republicans-three-states-introduce-bills" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported </a>earlier this year, progressives have been sounding the alarm that Republican lawmakers in multiple states are exploiting the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters to push for anti-protest bills, which critics say have nothing to do with stemming the tide of far-right extremism and everything to do with suppressing left-wing dissent and quashing protests against police brutality, fossil fuel pipelines, and more. </p><p> In an op-ed published earlier this year, Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, and Ngozi Nezianya, counsel at Protect Democracy, <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/republican-lawmakers-want-use-pro-trump-rioters-undermine-peaceful-protest-ncna1256232" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">argued</a> that "Florida's bill would use the tragic events to dress in sheep's clothing DeSantis' wolfish intent to become the arbiter of free speech." </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"> <iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1375447724263374849" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1375447724263374849&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651243320%23advanced&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 465px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"> </iframe> </div><p> In Florida, Trump ally DeSantis promoted HB1 and SB484—punitive proposals that critics say are meant to repress Black Lives Matter and other social justice protests—on January 6, "the same day insurrectionists were storming the Capitol," as journalist Christopher Cook<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/views/2021/01/12/we-must-not-allow-violent-pro-trump-insurrection-usher-new-anti-protest-laws" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> pointed out </a>earlier this year. </p><p> Journalist Iliana Hagenah <a href="https://progressive.org/dispatches/white-rioters-treated-differently-blm-hagenah-210108/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote </a>at the time that DeSantis used the riots in Washington, D.C., attended by several neo-Confederates, as a pretext to "make taking down Confederate statues a felony" in Florida. </p><p> As the ACLU of Florida <a href="https://www.aclufl.org/en/press-releases/aclu-florida-statement-passage-anti-protest-bill-house" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">explained</a>: </p><blockquote> HB1 would send people to prison for up to 15 years for pulling down a Confederate flag or other shrines to white supremacy. It would subject any person present at any gathering that became violent through no fault of their own to felony charges, potentially leading up to five years in prison and the loss of their voting rights, even if the individual did not engage in any violent and disorderly conduct, among other provisions. It would also protect violent counter-protesters from civil liability for injuring or killing a protester with their vehicle.</blockquote><p> <a href="https://www.floridapolicy.org/posts/bill-summary-hb-1-sb-484" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">According to</a> an analysis of the legislation by the Florida Policy Institute, HB1 would expand the size of the state's carceral system, costing taxpayers millions of dollars while depriving residents of fundamental rights. Kubic pointed out that "this political stunt will disproportionately harm Black and brown Floridians who seek justice in our state." </p><p> As Chemerinsky and Ngozi explained, the bill would also "eliminate the authority of local governments to issue some of their own permits for protests and demonstrations [and] create civil liability for cities that do not use aggressive law enforcement tactics to crack down on demonstrations." </p><p> "Provisions like these," they added, "deliberately strike at the heart of what it means to live in our democracy." </p><p> <em>The Intercept's</em> Alleen Brown and Akela Lacy have<a href="https://theintercept.com/2021/01/12/capitol-riot-anti-protest-blm-laws/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> argued </a>that the GOP's push for new anti-protest bills around the country reflects an attempt to "rebrand" earlier anti-democratic efforts to crack down on dissent, taking advantage of outrage over the right-wing attack on the Capitol to undermine demonstrations for progressive causes. </p><p> Florida's HB1 and SB484 remain highly unpopular. <a href="https://floridapolitics.com/archives/414869-poll-shows-florida-voters-uncomfortable-with-anti-riot-legislation" target="_blank">According to</a> a poll conducted by <em>Florida Politics</em>, 63% of the state's voters view the legislation unfavorably. State Rep. Andrew Learned (D-59) told the news outlet that "his office had received 14,000 emails on the measure [and] only six of those emails were in support." </p><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1375448899339612169" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1375448899339612169&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651243320%23advanced&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 603px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>In an op-ed published earlier this week, Gail Johnson, an at-large city commissioner in Gainesville, <a href="https://www.gainesville.com/story/opinion/2021/03/22/gail-johnson-anti-protest-legislation-undercuts-our-liberty/4763234001/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">argued</a> that "Gov. DeSantis wants to undermine our ability to hold our government accountable." She urged state lawmakers to reject the bills, which attack "our collective right to protest" and use <a href="https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3808277" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">preemption</a> to "block local leaders from doing our jobs."</p><p>"The people of this great state have a fundamental right to free assembly. Our freedoms are non-negotiable," Johnson added. "There's no harm from allowing people to march freely, peacefully and unperturbed, but there is harm when our governor ignores the crises right in front of him, in favor of pursuing legislation that undermines our local power and silences our voices."</p><p>Florida's proposed anti-protest legislation has also provoked opposition across the nation. In a letter addressed to State House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-65) and State Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-10), more than 100 law professors throughout the country denounced HB1 and SB484,<a href="https://drive.google.com/file/d/1guqKu8h5vctZHbAJWgzDwAlch1kVDRqN/view" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> characterizing</a> the bills as unconstitutional and "morally unconscionable."</p><p>In his statement, Kubic said that "giving those in power the ability to quash dissent is perilous, extremely unwise, and profoundly un-American. And yet, that is what Gov. DeSantis and certain legislators are attempting to do."</p><p>"It is now up to the Senate," he added, "to heed the voices of Floridians, uphold their duty to the Constitution, and stop this bill from ever becoming law."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Malicious incompetence': Congressman slams Dr. Birx after she claims most COVID deaths in US were preventable
March 29, 2021
After Former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said this weekend that hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 deaths in the United States could have been avoided had the previous administration responded more quickly and purposefully, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California slammed the official for enabling former President Donald Trump's "malicious incompetence."
During an interview featured in a CNN documentary titled Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which aired Sunday, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta asked Birx to describe "how much of an impact" she thinks it would have made had public authorities taken earlier and more decisive action to mitigate the spread of the virus.
<p> "I look at it this way: The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge," Birx told Gupta. "All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially." </p><p> The national Covid-19 death toll is approaching 550,000, which means that, if Birx's assessment of the country's pandemic response is correct, more than 400,000 Americans died—and millions of loved ones suffered—unnecessarily as a result of political negligence. One journalist <a href="https://twitter.com/tripgabriel/status/1376176362306813961" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called</a> the admission "utterly devastating." </p><p> Birx's acknowledgement that coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States could have been significantly lower provoked a sharp rebuke from Lieu, who criticized the former White House official for not publicly objecting to Trump's lethal mishandling of the pandemic. </p><p> "The malicious incompetence that resulted in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths starts at the top, with the former President and his enablers," Lieu said in a tweet. "And who was one of his enablers? Dr. Birx, who was afraid to challenge his unscientific rhetoric and wrongfully praised him." </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1375875454150660099" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1375875454150660099&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651243261%23advanced&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 737px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>As the<em> Washington Post</em> <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/27/birx-tells-cnn-most-us-covid-deaths-could-have-been-mitigated-after-first-100000/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported </a>Saturday, "Last March, Birx <a href="https://www.vox.com/2020/3/27/21197074/deborah-birx-praised-trump-scientific-literature-coronavirus" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">praised Trump</a> for being 'so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data' with regards to the outbreak."</p><p>In addition, the newspaper noted, "Birx had presented overly optimistic data several times," and she "also sat quietly at a news conference last April when Trump pondered whether people could be injected with disinfectant to 'knock out' the coronavirus."<br/></p><p>In a <em>Dissent</em> article published earlier this month, historian Colin Gordon <a href="https://www.dissentmagazine.org/online_articles/federalism-is-killing-us" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">acknowledged</a> that "the Trump administration's response to the Covid-19 pandemic set new standards for incompetence, defiance of basic science and public health precautions, and petty politicization of the smallest policy details."</p><p>Nevertheless, Gordon added, "the administration's failures marked a difference in degree, not in kind. Deep inequities in health provision, underinvestment in public health, and indifference to the punishing inequality hardwired into our economy and our social policies all preceded Trump and—without bold action—will certainly outlast him."</p><p>"An important part of this longer history," Gordon wrote, "is federalism: the abdication of national responsibility for basic social policy standards to state governments."</p><p>As <em>Common Dreams</em> <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/12/covid-19-death-rates-higher-states-gop-governors-study" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> earlier this month, a new peer-reviewed study shows that as 2020 progressed, Covid-19 incidence and death rates became higher in states led by Republican governors—an outcome the researchers attribute to diverging approaches to public health policies that affected the spread of the virus.</p><p>"Republican governors... were slower to adopt stay-at-home orders, if they did so at all," while "Democratic governors had longer durations of stay-at-home orders," the researchers wrote. In addition, they pointed out that having a Democratic governor was "the most important predictor of state mandates to wear face masks."</p><p>As Gordon noted, "deference to state governments—many without the capacity or the willingness to make meaningful investments in public goods and services—also has significant effects on the broader social determinants of health."</p><p>Gordon's observation about the relationship between policymaking and well-being dovetails with other recent research<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/views/2021/03/28/austerity-makes-covid-19-deadlier" target="_blank"> documenting</a> how union-busting and austerity—key components of the past half-century of neoliberalization—have worsened socio-economic inequalities, vulnerabilities, and coronavirus mortality.</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.