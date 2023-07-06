China has had a spy base in Cuba for decades, former intelligence officer says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, walks with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang (head of a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 18, 2023. - LEAH MILLIS/Getty Images North America/TNS
China’s espionage efforts in Cuba targeting the United States are not recent and date back at least three decades, a retired army counterintelligence agent has told the Miami Herald. It took U.S. intelligence agencies nine years to figure out who was behind the repair and enhancements spotted during the 1990s at a “signals intelligence facility” — a reference to the interception of electronic communications — in the town of Bejucal, a 45-minute drive from Havana. “We saw the enhancements over a decade, a steady evolution; clearly something was going on, but we didn’t know what,” said Chris Sim...