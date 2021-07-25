China ‘hurt’ by NBC’s ‘incomplete map’ shown at Olympics opening ceremony
China's flag bearers Zhu Ting and Zhao Shuai lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. - BEN STANSALL/AFP/AFP/TNS

China isn’t happy with the “incomplete map” NBC Universal showed during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday. The demonstration, which featured neither self-ruled Taiwan nor the South China Sea, “hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,” the Chinese consulate in New York said Saturday on the country’s social media platform Weibo, Reuters reports. NBC, which holds U.S.-broadcasting rights to the Games, showed the map when the Chinese athletes arrived, according to the outlet. “We urge NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error,” ...