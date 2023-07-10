China kindergarten attack kills six, sparks safety worries
Hong Kong Police Drill (AFP)

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday, killing six people and injuring one, triggering an outpouring of concern about violence against children at school. Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county in the southern province was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating. Some media reported that both adults and children were among the victims. While violent crime is rare in China due to strict gun laws and tight security, incid...