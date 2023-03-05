China says armed forces should boost combat preparedness

BEIJING (Reuters) — China's armed forces should devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and boost combat preparedness, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday. "Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness, and enhance military capabilities," he said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.
'Their worst nightmare': Trump plots White House return — but worries about 'very dangerous' U.S. election system
March 04, 2023
The former presidents of Brazil and the United States took the stage CPAC on Saturday where both fascist politicians continued to sow doubt about their respective electoral defeats as they received standing ovations from the annual convention's far-right attendees.
Brazil's disgraced former leader Jair Bolsonaro—whose supporters stormed government offices in January after his successor, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was sworn into office—was brought onto the stage this year's "diminished" CPAC gathering to blaring rock music and loud cheers from the crowd.
Addressing the American audience, Bolsonaro indicated once more his doubts that he lost the Brazilian election fairly, saying, "I had way more support in 2022 than I had in 2018, and I don't understand why the numbers said the opposite."
"I thank God for the mission of being president of Brazil for one term," he said, but hinted at a possible third run for president by adding: "But I feel deep inside that this mission is still not over."
When Trump took the podium as the convention's keynote appearance, there again was raucous applause.
During his speech, he singled out Bolsonaro in the audience and said it was a "great honor" to be appearing with the "very popular" former president.
"Our getting back in the White House is their worst nightmare," Trump said of Democrats and his other political opponents. "But it is our country's only hope."
Trump went on to call the electoral process in the United States a "very bad" and a "very dangerous system" that only he and the far-right attendees at CPAC can overcome.
During the speech, Trump vowed to "finish what we started" as the enthusiastic crowd chanted "Four more years! Four more years!"
In the traditional straw poll taken each year by CPAC attendees, Trump won in a landslide, the convention's organizers announced on Saturday, with the former president taking 65 percent of the vote.
The second-place finisher was Florida's far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis, who did not attend the gathering this year despite many viewing him as the strongest GOP challenger to Trump in a possible 2024 primary matchup.
Critics slammed Donald Trump's speech at CPAC Saturday as riddled with lies and outrageous, inflated boasts, and marked by a depressing characterization of American life without him in the White House.
As Raw Story reported earlier:
Trump blasted America as a "socialist dumping ground for criminals, junkies, thugs, Marxist radicals and dangerous refugees that no other country wants." He claimed that people in the country illegally are staying in the U.S. in "beautiful hotel suites."
He wasn't much easier on traditional Republicans, whom he ripped as "freaks, neocons, globalist open borders zealots — and fools."
The Trump-critical Lincoln Project flatly called his speech "insane" and as "dark and dystopian as any he's given."
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok tweeted that when Trump mentioned the gruesome killer movie "Silence of the Lambs" during the speech it reminded him about "an FBI agent chasing the malevolent criminal with anti-social personality disorder." Strzok cracked: "Yeah, we've seen that movie before."
Atlantic staff writer Tom Nichols tweeted that he watched Trump addressing CPAC because it was "just weird beyond description. This is way beyond 'weird s---.' This is Lyndon LaRouche type stuff," he added, referring to the American fascist leader.
Trump did fare well with people at CPAC, though the conference was far more lackluster than when Trump attended as president, and there were many empty seats for many of the speakers.
But the former president ran away with the CPAC straw poll. He was the choice of 62% of the 2,028 CPAC attendees who participated, compared with 20% for Florida Gov. DeSantis, 5% for businessman Perry Johnson, 3% for Nikki Haley and everyone else at 1% or less.
Fox regretted Biden victory scoop because it hurt ratings with right-wing viewers: report
March 04, 2023
The media is supposed to be thrilled with "scoops," but Fox News regretted its early call that Joe Biden won Arizona over Donald Trump in 2020 because it hurt its rating with its far-right audience, The New York Times reported Saturday.
“Listen, it’s one of the sad realities: If we hadn’t called Arizona, those three or four days following Election Day, our ratings would have been bigger," Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, said at a meeting days later, according to the Times, which listened to a recording of the Zoom conference. “The mystery would have been still hanging out there.”
The Fox scoop was absolutely correct.
The networks' regret about beating the competition with crucial election information was yet more evidence that Fox is concerned first about ratings and profits, and only tangentially about the truth.
Fox was bashed last month after a court filing in the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation suit against the network revealed that owner Rupert Murdoch and Fox hosts secretly derided Trump's lies about a "rigged" election — yet continued to peddle them to viewers.
Executives at the Zoom meeting underscored the fundamental money-making motive of the Fox operation by coming up with other suggestions about handling future elections. Maybe Fox should dump its sophisticated "election prediction apparatus" for an old-fashioned, slower system, or base calls on what viewers want to hear, they said, according to the Times.
Scott suggested that delaying election calls is a ratings strategy that other outlets, like CNN, use to keep viewers in suspense, and watching.
Following the early Arizona call, jitters settled in at Fox, delaying other election calls. The network ended up being the last media outlet to declare Joe Biden the victor in the national race, the Times pointed out.
Bill Sammon, the Fox News executive who oversaw the networks' election "decision desk," and was instrumental in determining to call the victory for Biden, retired soon after the election in early 2021 because of the heat he got from inside Fox, The Washington Post reported.
Fox told the Times in a statement that it "stood by the Arizona call despite intense scrutiny. Given the extremely narrow 0.3 percent margin and a new projection mechanism that no other network had, of course there would be a wide-ranging post-mortem surrounding the call and how it was executed no matter the candidates," the statement added in an explanation for the follow-up meeting.
