China says armed forces should boost combat preparedness

BEIJING (Reuters) — China's armed forces should devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and boost combat preparedness, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday. "Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness, and enhance military capabilities," he said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.