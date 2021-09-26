China releases two Canadian men from prison, PM Trudeau says

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
Two men who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years have returned home to Canada. “These two men have gone through an unbelievable difficult ordeal for the past 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance and grace and we are all inspired by that,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a late Friday night news conference in Ottawa. He did not disclose the terms of his release during the announcement. The two men imprisoned were a former diplomat, Michael Korvig and businessman Michael Spavor. They both were arrested on suspicion of espionage after Canadian authorities arrest...