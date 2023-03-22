Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv

(Reuters) — China's President Xi Jinping was due to depart Moscow on Wednesday after a grandiose display of solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West, but without offering direct support for Putin's war in Ukraine.

During his two-day visit Xi barely mentioned the Ukraine conflict and said on Tuesday in final remarks that China had an "impartial position".