China's defense minister, Kissinger hold talks on Sino-U.S. relations

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warns of the perils of a clash between the United States and China John MACDOUGALL AFP
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States should exercise sound strategic judgment in dealing with China, China's defence minister Li Shangfu said while meeting veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Tuesday. China has been committed to building stable, predictable and constructive Sino-U.S. relations, and hopes the United States can work with it to promote the healthy development of relations between their two militaries, the defence ministry quoted Li as saying. Washington was aware of Kissinger's travel to China but he is a private citizen and was not acting on behalf of the U.S. go...