China's patchy COVID easing sows confusion but comforts investors

By Ryan Woo and Martin Quin Pollard BEIJING (Reuters) -A partial easing of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs sowed confusion across China on Monday, even as global investors cheered the prospects of a broader policy shift in the wake of last month's historic protests and mounting economic damage. Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy, put mental strain on hundr...
When they were just eight years old, Spanish twins Sergio and Javier Torres set a goal: they wanted to become chefs who were among the top in their field.
To achieve this they strategically split up to get training in different esteemed kitchens around the world, published books on cooking and presented a popular TV show.
The plan worked.
Over four decades after they surprised their family by saying they wanted to be chefs, Sergio and Javier's Barcelona restaurant, Cocina Hermanos Torres, was awarded a third Michelin star last month.
"We developed a plan, that I think is a perfect plan," a smiling Javier, 51, said at the restaurant, one of only 13 in Spain and Portugal with the top three-star ranking from the prestigious French guide.
"When we started to go out of Barcelona we thought that Sergio would take one path, I would take another, and we would never coincide until we were ready," he added.
The journey took the twins -- who grew up in a working class Barcelona neighborhood -- to different elite restaurants in Spain, Switzerland and France.
Before moving to Paris where he worked with top French chef Alain Ducasse, Sergio spent two years at the award-winning Le Jardin des Sens in Montpellier which is also run by twins -- Jacques and Laurent Pourcel.
"We were separated but every month we met up in a restaurant, ate well, we spent the little money we had and developed the next steps of our strategy," said Sergio as sat beside his brother.
Grandmother influence
Each brother specialized in different areas -- one learned to cook meat and vegetables, the other fish and bread, he added.
Both siblings credit their grandmother for their passion for cooking.
She was part of a wave of people who moved from the southern region of Andalusia to the more industrialized Catalonia in the northeast in search of better life following Spain's devastating 1936-39 civil war.
"Our grandmother looked after us, and since she was in the kitchen all day we literally grew up in a kitchen," said Sergio.
After earning two Michelin stars with their previous project "Dos Cielos" and becoming familiar faces thanks to their participation in a cooking show, they decided to open Cocina Hermanos Torres in 2018.
The twins visited some 200 possible locations before settling on an industrial building near Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou football stadium.
They invested nearly three million euros to convert it into the restaurant, which seats a maximum of 50 people in tables with no wall separating them from the three work stations were staff prepare meals.
"We wanted to reflect what we experienced in our childhood, which was a kitchen and a table, and everyone around the table," said Javier.
'Difficult road'
The tasting menu costs 255 euros ($265), with another 160 euros if it is paired with wine, a stiff price in a country where the monthly minimum wage is around 1,000 euros.
Praised for its creative and playful cuisine, among the dishes served is cured squid with poultry broth and an onion soup with Parmesan cheese and truffles.
"You will experience flavors that you have never experienced before, because you will discover a cuisine where you will like what you don't like," said Sergio.
On a recent visit at noon 50 staff members -- many of them young -- are busy at work finalizing details before customers arrive.
"It seems like today a chef is like a 'super star'. It's a very difficult road, very difficult, with long hours and it's very hard to make it, it takes tremendous perseverance," said Sergio.
"You have to risk it, go for broke, give it your all, because if you don't, you are not living," he added with a smile.
Buffalo police captain suspended without pay for racist rant against Black officers
December 05, 2022
The coordinator of the Buffalo Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team has been suspended without pay for allegedly making racist remarks, the Investigative Post reported.
Capt. Amber Beyer stands accused in a federal lawsuit of making racist comments in front of two Black police officers and a Black mental health clinician, the Post, a nonprofit news organization in Western New York, reported. Buffalo police confirmed the suspension Saturday.
Here are some of the statements that Beyer allegedly made, according to the Post:
- Black officers are more likely to be unfaithful to their spouses than white officers.
- All the male Black officers she knew cheated on their wives.
- White police officers suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from working in Black neighborhoods, but Black officers do not, because they were more accustomed to violent crime.
- Black officers should try to understand how Black people’s criminality justified some racism on the part of whites.
- She’d be suspicious if she saw a Black man in her neighborhood.
The allegations are especially striking in light of Beyer’s position in the department, which was reported today by the Buffalo News:
“Beyer is the coordinator of the Buffalo Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team and had been the supervisor of the Behavioral Health Team, which pairs police officers with mental health clinicians to respond to calls regarding people's mental health crises.
Beyer was investigated twice by Internal Affairs, once in May and then in the fall.”
And there was more from the lawsuit, according to the newspaper:
“Beyer, who is white, read aloud a Facebook post from a resident who was mentally ill and whom the behavioral team was to check on. In the post, the resident freely used a racial slur that targets Black people and Beyer yelled out the word as she read the post to members of her team.
“The lawsuit also alleged that in an earlier incident in May, Beyer made a series of inflammatory statements after she was shown a viral video of an incident involving police in another jurisdiction. Two white officers pulled over a Black officer who was wearing his uniform but driving an unmarked car. The video was circulating as an example of racial profiling.”
Australia starts building 'momentous' radio telescope
December 05, 2022
Australia on Monday started building a vast network of antennas in the Outback, its section of what planners say will eventually become one of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world.
When complete, the antennas in Australia and a network of dishes in South Africa will form the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), a massive instrument that will aim to untangle mysteries about the creation of stars, galaxies and extraterrestrial life.
The idea for the telescope was first conceived in the early 1990s, but the project was plagued by delays, funding issues and diplomatic jockeying.
The SKA Observatory's Director-General Philip Diamond described the beginning of its construction as "momentous".
The telescope "will be one of humanity's biggest-ever scientific endeavors", he said.
Its name is based on the planners' original aim, a telescope that could observe a one-square-kilometer surface, but the current South African and Australian sections will have a combined collecting area of just under half that, according to the observatory.
Both countries have huge expanses of land in remote areas with little radio disturbance -- ideal for such telescopes.
More than 130,000 Christmas tree-shaped antennas are planned in Western Australia, to be built on the traditional lands of the Wajarri Aboriginal people.
They have dubbed the site "Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara", or "sharing sky and stars".
"We honor their willingness to share their skies and stars with us as we seek to find answers to some of the most fundamental science questions we face," said Diamond.
The South African site will feature nearly 200 dishes in the remote Karoo region, according to the organization.
Comparison between radio telescopes is difficult as they operate in different frequencies, according to SKA's planners.
But they have said that the two sites will give SKA higher sensitivity over single-dish radio telescopes because its arrays are spread out, forming a much bigger "virtual dish".
The project will help in "charting the birth and death of galaxies, searching for new types of gravitational waves and expanding the boundaries of what we know about the universe", said telescope director Sarah Pearce.
Danny Price from the Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy said the telescope would be extremely powerful.
"To put the sensitivity of the SKA into perspective, the SKA could detect a mobile phone in the pocket of an astronaut on Mars, 225 million kilometers away," he said.
The SKA Observatory, headquartered at Jodrell Bank in Britain, has said the telescope should start making scientific observations by the late 2020s.
The organization has 14 members: Britain, Australia, South Africa, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.
