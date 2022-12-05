China's patchy COVID easing sows confusion but comforts investors

By Ryan Woo and Martin Quin Pollard BEIJING (Reuters) -A partial easing of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs sowed confusion across China on Monday, even as global investors cheered the prospects of a broader policy shift in the wake of last month's historic protests and mounting economic damage. Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy, put mental strain on hundr...