China's security drive hits embassy activities, LGBT events, some diplomats say

By Laurie Chen, Yew Lun Tian and Brenda Goh BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some diplomats in China say they are facing heightened scrutiny and interference from Chinese authorities, which is thwarting foreign officials' efforts to re-engage with the country after three years of COVID-induced isolation. Twenty envoys from 12 Western and Asian delegations told Reuters that in recent months they had noticed larger police presences around some diplomatic premises and increased attempts by Chinese authorities to intimidate embassy contacts and disrupt civic outreach endeavours, including LGBT and gen...