China's Xi, in message to N.Korea's Kim, vows cooperation under 'new situation'

SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the significance of cooperation between the two countries, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday. In a message to Kim, Xi said China is ready to work, together with the Korean side, to steadily develop the China-DPRK relations of friendship and cooperation ... "under a new situation", KCNA said. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is North Korea's official name. KCNA did not further elaborate on the nature of "a new situation." Xi made the remarks in response to Kim's congratul...