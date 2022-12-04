China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests-U.S. intel

By Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday. Although China's daily COVID cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen testing and quarantine rules after Xi's zero-COVID policy triggered a sharp economic slowdown and public unrest. Haines, speaking at t...