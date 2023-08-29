China, U.S. set to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
US and Chinese officials will hold a fresh round of talks on the third day of a visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

BEIJING — U.S. and Chinese officials will hold a fresh round of talks on contentious trade issues Tuesday, the third day of a visit to Beijing by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo's trip to China is the latest by a senior U.S. official in recent months as Washington seeks to defuse tensions with the world's second-largest economy.

On Monday she met with commerce minister Wang Wentao, with the two sides agreeing to set up a working group to iron out the laundry list of trade disputes between them.