China's top diplomat says Hong Kong needs electoral reform for 'brighter future'

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi on Sunday said the electoral system in Hong Kong must be improved for long-term stability, saying reform would bring about a "brighter future" for the city. China imposed a tough national security law on the former British colony last year, saying it was needed following months of sometimes violent anti-government protests. Speaking at his annual news conference, Wang said there was no democracy in Hong Kong during colonial times, and that China has confidence electoral reforms will be beneficial. China's action...