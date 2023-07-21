Chinese cities brace for floods as heat scorches inland regions

By Ryan Woo and Liz Lee BEIJING (Reuters) - Several Chinese cities including Shanghai and Beijing braced for flooding on Friday while inland regions baked in heat threatening to shrink the country's biggest freshwater lake. Wild weather swings have gripped China since April, causing deaths, damaging infrastructure, wilting crops, and raising fears over its ability to cope with climate change. Historically, China enters its peak rainy season in late July, but storms have become more intense and unpredictable, exposing heavily built-up megacities with poor drainage. Heavy rain lashed financial h...
'Take the curtain away': Trump's new attorney says first priority is to get cameras in the courtroom
July 21, 2023
The newest member of Donald Trump’s legal team on Friday called for cameras to be in the courtroom, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
John Lauro indicated he’s seeking the Department of Justice’s cooperation for what he apparently considers one of his top early priorities, Collins reports, noting that Lauro said his call for “cameras in the courtroom” would be the first thing he asks for.
"And I would hope that the Department of Justice would join in that effort, so that we can take the curtain away and all Americans can see what's happening."
Lauro’s hiring on Trump’s legal team was announced Wednesday. He will be tasked with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation over Trump’s role in the attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election, CNN reports.
The Florida-based criminal defense attorney is a former federal prosecutor.
His previous clients include Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba.
DeSantis makes wild claims about Jan. 6: ‘Prove’ to me it was an insurrection
July 21, 2023
Despite hundreds of people being charged in federal courts with attempting to obstruct an official government proceeding, and several facing or convicted on seditious conspiracy charges, not to mention the more than 1000 charged in connection to the insurrection, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to revive his 2024 GOP presidential campaign on Friday by insisting the events of January 6, 2021 were not an insurrection.
“It was it was not an insurrection,” DeSantis told media personality Russell Brand.
“These are people that were there to attend a rally and then they were there to protest,” DeSantis, an attorney and former JAG lawyer, added, ignoring at least 95 Dept. of Justice prosecutions that included weapons charges.
“Now it devolved and it devolved into a riot, but the idea that this was a plan to somehow over to overthrow the government of the United States is not true. And it’s something that the media had spun up, just to try to basically, you know, get as much mileage out of it and use it for partisan and for political aims,” he claimed.
“And so I know there were a lot of people that were there, who were just there, and they didn’t have any designs on doing anything. And so we just have to be honest about it. If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the U.S. government, then prove that that’s the case and I’d be happy to accept it, but all you’re showing me is that there were a lot of protesters there. And it ended up evolving, you know, in ways that was unfortunate, of course, but to say that they were auditioning is just wrong.”
Among those who have called the insurrection an insurrection are the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Dept. in Washington, D.C.
On the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, DeSantis took the opportunity to also claim it was not an insurrection.
“Calling Jan. 6 equivalent to ‘Christmas’ for ‘D.C.-New York media,’ Gov. Ron DeSantis said on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the day has been used by national media outlets to ‘smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump,'” the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The paper also published a definition of “insurrection.”
“The crime of insurrection is defined in federal statutes as ‘whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof,’ and can carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison, plus a ban on holding public office. The law was created in reaction to the Civil War and has been ‘largely unused’ in prosecutions throughout American history, according to a report authored by an attorney for the Justice Department’s counterterrorism section,” the paper wrote in 2022.
At the time, the paper also reported, “Florida leads the nation with the highest number of people arrested in connection with the attack, at 76 people, or about 10 percent of the more than 700 people arrested so far.”
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh responded to the Florida governor’s claim, and wrote: “Over 600 people have been convicted so far for trying to obstruct an official government proceeding. They were there to stop the certification of the election. They were there to overthrow the election. It WAS an insurrection. DeSantis is wrong.”
MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan blasted DeSantis on social media.
Florida Politics adds that the governor’s’ remarks “come after DeSantis spent much of Tuesday offering commentary on the siege of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election on Jan. 6, 2021.”
“During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, Ron DeSantis said it was time to move on past the 2020 election and the aftermath, with the former President reportedly being a ‘criminal target’ for the Jan. 6 riot.”
GOP ignored multiple FBI warnings that Biden file's release would have 'chilling effect' on informants' safety: report
July 21, 2023
Republicans have brought public attention to the contents of a sensitive document related to the DOJ's investigation of Hunter Biden despite the FBI warning them not to do so, The Messenger exclusively reported.
On Thursday, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley released what was described as a "bombshell" FBI file that he said showed the Ukrainian owner of the natural gas company Burisma Holdings telling a government informant that he was “coerced” into paying a $10 million bribe to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The file, Grassley said, shows Mykola Zlochevsky telling the informant that “it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden."
"Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden ‘was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky’s) dog was smarter,’ Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden (on Burisma’s board) ‘so everything will be okay,’” the June 2020 document says.
The Messenger says it has learned that before the file was released, FBI officials cautioned lawmakers "on several occasions" that releasing the document could pose a threat to confidential informants and others.
“We have repeatedly explained to you, in correspondence and in briefings, how critical it is to keep this information confidential,” the FBI said in a June 9 letter, obtained by The Messenger, to Rep. James Comer (R-KY).
“We are concerned that Members disregarded the Committee’s agreement that information from the document should not be further disclosed," the FBI said in the letter.
In the letter, the FBI went on to express its worry over "the chilling effect that could flow from the wide dissemination of investigative files."
“As you know, confidential sources are critical to the FBI’s ability to build cases, including those against violent gangs, drug cartels, and terrorists,” the letter said. It explained that “closely protecting” information about the source could “prevent chilling of FBI’s recruitment of sources and their candor in reporting, and also to protect sources and individuals associated with them from being physically harmed or even killed.”
Other warnings from the FBI about sharing the file date back to May.
Read the full report over at The Messenger.
