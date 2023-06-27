Chinese millionaire businessman fails college entrance exam for the 27th time

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows high school students going through exam papers, ahead of the National College Entrance Examination, known as "gaokao", in Handan, in China's northern Hebei province. - AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS
A Chinese businessman whose construction material business made him a millionaire still can’t get into college after failing his county’s entrance exam for the 27th time. Liang Shi, 56, scored 424 points in China’s standardized Gaokao test. Aspiring college students need at least 458 out of a possible 750 points to qualify for China’s university system. Liang first took the exam in 1983, according to the BBC. But after quitting drinking so he could focus on studying for this month’s test and still coming up short, he’s discouraged. “I used to say ‘I just don’t believe I won’t make it,’ but now...