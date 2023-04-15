China's spy balloon's solar panels could power sophisticated radar -Washington Post

"I mean, take a look at what Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted," Karl remarked. "She said Jack Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and anti-war."

"I mean, Tucker Carlson's kind of turning him into a hero," the host observed. "What do you make of that?"

"What they're suggesting will destroy America's ability to defend itself," Graham argued. "It is not okay. If you're a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy, and you think you're going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you're going to go to jail."

"It's one of the most irresponsible statements you can make," he added. "There is no justification for this. For any member of Congress to suggest it's okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger."

