All 7 victims have been identified in massive chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania
Rubble at the site of the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on March 27, 2023. - Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The Berks County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the names of the remaining victims of the explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading that killed seven people.

The remaining five were identified as: Xiorky D. Nunez, 30, of Reading; Susan H. Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township; Michael D. Breedy, 62, of Marion Township; Diana M. Cedeno, 44, of Reading; and Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading.