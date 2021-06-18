California Gov. Gavin Newsom assaulted by ‘aggressive’ person in Oakland

Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring the vaccination clinic at City College of San Francisco on April 6, 2021, in San Francisco. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom in downtown Oakland, authorities said. Newsom was in town to promote support for small businesses. Before stopping at Beastmode Barbershop and Graffiti Pizza, the governor came across the 54-year-old while walking on Washington Street in Old Oakland. “This morning, the Governor was approached by an aggressive individual. Members of the Governor’s security detail removed the Governor from the situation and the individual was arrested by CHP officers,” the CHP, which provides security for the gov...