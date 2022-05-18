Chris Wallace brings interview show back to CNN after streaming service collapse
Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Chris Wallace is sticking around at CNN. The longtime Fox News host jumped ship for CNN+ late last year, only to see the streaming service shutter after just a few months. But his show isn’t going anywhere. Instead, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” will move to the network’s linear channel on Sunday nights, Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN, announced Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation to advertisers. Licht praised Wallace for his “respectful, authentic and impactful interviews,” which will also be available to watch on HBO Max. “‘Who’s Talking?’ is a rare show built for st...