Chris Wallace offers blistering assessment of Eastman's emails leading up to the violence on Jan. 6

CNN's Chris Wallace recently weighed in with his assessment of the leaked emails highlighting former President Donald Trump's lawyer, John Eastman take on the impending “wild chaos” surrounding U.S. Supreme Court deliberations leading up to January 6.

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," Wallace spoke to co-host Brianna Keilar about the latest emails which were obtained by The New York Times. The emails, which were sent between Eastman and Trump-supporting lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, were centered around the U.S. Supreme Court’s internal discussions about a possible hearing to challenge the election outcome in Wisconsin.

Chesebro weighed in with a response to Eastman's Supreme Court claim about a possible “'heated debate' within the Court by asserting that the 'odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then, either way.'”

When Wallace weighed in with Keilar, he noted that the implications appeared to be clear to him.

BRIANNA KEILAR: Let’s just go back to the beginning of what he was talking about, this e-mail where Kenneth Chesbro is talking about how the potential wild chaos or the violence of January 6 might actually pressure the Supreme Court to ask. It was so interesting to hear Raskin say that it doesn’t prove violence was a strategic instrument, but it does suggest that there was that kind of maneuvering within Trump’s circles. What did you think of that?



CHRIS WALLACE: Well, I think the emails are fascinating. First of all, the email from John Eastman to Chesebro, which is saying that he, and John quite rightly was pressing Congressman Raskin about it, that there seemed to be some backchannel because he’s talking about a big fight inside the Supreme Court. And then Chesebro writes back and says, well, you know maybe they would rule on this would be a challenge to the Wisconsin results if they were worried, and this is all prospective, it’s before January 6, if they were worried about violence on January 6. So it does seem the congressman, as a member of the committee was understandably coy about it, that, you know, the idea that they’re even talking about violence on January 6 sounds like they’re saying the quiet part out loud.







