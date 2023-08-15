Christie passes struggling DeSantis in New Hampshire poll as Trump keeps dominant lead
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Chris Christie is catching up with Ron DeSantis, at least in New Hampshire. The former New Jersey governor has jumped past DeSantis into second place in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race in a new poll, although both remain way behind former President Trump. Christie, who is struggling in national polls, scored 9% support in the Emerson College poll of the Granite State, edging ahead of the fast-fading DeSantis at 8%. Trump remains far and away the front runner with the backing of 49% of voters in the poll in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state. But Christie is running as a mu...