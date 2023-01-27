Citing ‘Stop WOKE’ law, Florida college cancels faculty classes on diversity
Signage at the Valencia College Poinciana Campus in Kissimmee, photographed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College has canceled optional faculty development courses on diversity-related topics, another casualty of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to rid campuses of what he calls “woke indoctrination.” College leaders determined eight courses planned for the spring semester might violate House Bill 7, which Republicans dubbed the “Stop WOKE” law, prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory on K-12 and college campuses. A total of 64 faculty members had signed up for the courses, which planned to address topics like racism, microaggressions, privilege and inequities in the LGBTQ ...