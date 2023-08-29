Republicans are 'increasingly optimistic' about a lawsuit that could 'blow up campaign finance laws': report

In November 2022, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) filed a lawsuit that challenges current campaign finance laws. If they prevail, the requirement that U.S. Senate and U.S. House campaign committees have separate operations for expenditures would be eliminated.

According to Politico reporters Ally Mutnick and Zach Montellaro, Republicans are "growing increasingly optimistic" about their chances of winning the lawsuit.

"Republicans have waged a decades-long battle to blow up the campaign-finance laws that rein in big-money spending," the journalists explain in an article published on August 29. "Now, they are making a play that could end in their biggest victory since the Citizens United ruling in 2010…. If successful, it would represent a seismic shift in how tens of millions of campaign dollars are spent and upend a well-established political ecosystem for TV advertising."

Tom Moore of the Center for American Progress is highly critical of the lawsuit.

Moore told Politico, "What they're trying to do is just pry open another barn door to get very large unlimited contributions toward candidates. This is money that they don't have to raise in small-dollar increments from actual voters."

Republicans who are pushing the lawsuit hope the Roberts Court will eventually accept the case and rule in their favor, but Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias doubts that will happen.

Elias told Politico, "I strongly suspect the Supreme Court won't take it up because the Supreme Court has dodged campaign finance cases, for the most part, and the conservative majority has a number of other issues that are higher priorities."

Read Politico's full report here.