Civil rights group announces Florida travel warning in response to DeSantis immigration crackdown
Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference, on June 14, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — One of the oldest Hispanic civil-rights groups in the United States issued a warning Wednesday advising immigrants not to travel to Florida and announced that it may take legal action against the state in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent crackdown on immigration. Earlier this month, DeSantis signed a bill that limits undocumented migrant labor, ends community-funded programs that give undocumented immigrants identification cards and toughens penalties against those who transport undocumented immigrants into the state. The majority of the law’s elements will become enforceable...