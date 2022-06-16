Clarence Thomas should resign over his wife’s efforts to overturn Trump loss, NJ lawmaker says
Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign.

One of Congress’ fiercest critics of former President Donald Trump called Thursday for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign due to his wife’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. called it “one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system.” Pascrell, D-9th Dist., said he was reacting to reports that Ginni Thomas actively worked to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president, corresponding with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and lawyer John Eastman, who championed a discredited theory that the Vice President Mike...