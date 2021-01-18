CNN host blasts Trump sycophant: 'The shell that occupies the space that Lindsey Graham once did'

CNN host John Berman on Monday noted that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has become a "shell" of his former self after turning into a sycophant for President Donald Trump.

During a segment about the pardons that Trump could issue before leaving office, CNN host Alisyn Camerota reported that Graham had urged the president not to let Capitol Hill rioters off the hook.

"I think it would destroy President Trump and I hope we don't go down that road," Graham told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"It impossible to know who President Trump listens to," Camerota observed on Monday.

"It's impossible to know if Lindsey Graham listens to himself," co-host John Berman agreed. "The shell that occupies the space that Lindsey Graham once did."

CNN contributor David Gregory called Graham "Captain Obvious" for the recommendation not to pardon insurrectionists.

"We don't know if that calculus means anything to President Trump," he pointed out.

