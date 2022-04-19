CNN's new streaming service looks 'doomed': report

According to inside sources speaking to Axios, Warner Bros. Discovery has halted all advertising for CNN's struggling streaming service, CNN+. It has also fired CNN's longtime financial adviser. While CNN executives think the launch of CNN+ has been successful, Discovery executives reportedly disagree.

Discovery's current CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani, has replaced CNN CFO Brad Ferrer. "Other high-level positions at WarnerMedia across different business functions are likely to be eliminated to cut costs and streamline leadership in coming weeks," Axios reports.

CNN executives are reportedly disappointed to see Discovery dismantle the service, which they saw as a potential "lifeline" for the network, saying that without the dismantling, CNN+ could have seen a growth rate that would've rivaled other print news outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

Ultimately, according to Axios, the demise of CNN+ is due to "bad timing, limited communications and misaligned incentives for how CNN and Discovery got strategically misaligned on such a massive product rollout."

Read the full report over at Axios.