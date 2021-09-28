Coast Guard stops boat off Dominican Republic with 250 kilos of cocaine
A U.S. Coast Guard crew member stands by a stack of 10 bales of cocaine on board a boat the agency stopped south of the Dominican Republic Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. - U.S. Coast Guard/U.S. Coast Guard/TNS

MIAMI — U.S. Coast Guard crews based in Key West stopped a speedboat off the Dominican Republic last week that the agency said was hauling 10 bales of cocaine. The total weight of the drugs was around 250 kilograms with a wholesale value of about $7.5 million, according to a Coast Guard press release issued Monday. The 25-foot boat was about 145 nautical miles south of Hispaniola last Wednesday when a U.S. law enforcement aircraft detected the vessel and radioed the Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore to intercept it. Along with the drugs, the crew of the cutter and a smaller Coast Guard patrol ...