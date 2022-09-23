Georgia to replace voting machines compromised by election deniers: report

The state of Georgia will pay to replace voting machines that were compromised by supporters of Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the expenditure on Friday.

"Surveillance video shows former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham leading a group of data collectors into the election office on the same day investigators reported a massive breach of the office’s elections server and voting machines. The data collectors worked for Trump attorney Sidney Powell," WSB-TV reported.

Powell skipped a scheduled special grand jury interview in Fulton County on Thursday. Prosecutors in prosecutor Fani Willis' office reportedly sought to question Powell about the incident in Coffee County that occurred the day after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Raffensperger said Friday. “The investigation into the former Coffee County election officials who allowed the unauthorized access continues, and anyone who broke the law should be punished to its full extent.”

That was a significant shift on the issue.

"The move comes after Raffensperger’s office spent months voicing skepticism that such a security breach ever occurred in Coffee County. 'There’s no evidence of any of that. It didn’t happen,' Gabe Sterling, Raffensperger’s chief operations officer, said at a public event in April," The Washington Post noted.

On Thursday, he said in an interview with WXIA-TV that the investigation was stalled by local officials.

"We were provided information and it appears to be apparent that these people were not speaking truthfully to our investigators," Raffensperger said.

