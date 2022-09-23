New GOP video showcasing scenes of America were actually filmed in Russia and Ukraine
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) -- (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

House Republican recently unveiled a slick new video promoting their MAGA policy agenda. The problem is that the videos weren't of the United States, they were from Russia and Ukraine, according to The Huffington Post.

According to the report, the House Republicans used stock videos to convey parts of the U.S. with a narrator's voice talking about what it means to be an American.

“We celebrate the rich heritage of the American story and the vibrancy of the American Dream,” the narrator says with video showing a drilling rig as the sun rises.

The video was from Serg Grbanoff, who is based in Russia and has several stock videos available on sites that sell them. In this case, it was from Shutterstock and Grbanoff told the Huffington Post it was filmed in Russia's Volgograd region, not the United States.

A Grbanoff video appears again, with a smiling white, blond child running in a field with a toy airplane. Across the screen appears the words, "Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

It was also from Russia, with a Russian child in the video. In fact, he has several videos of the youngster.

Another video shows a scene from a grocery store with the words appearing "crippling inflation," but the problem is that it was in a European grocery store. One of the tags on the shelf says "AKCIA," which the HuffPo explained, is "a Slovak word meaning “action,” Informally," but it's often used to designate something is on sale.

Check out more examples of the House Republicans' video filmed in Russia at the Huffington Post and see the video below.

The Preamble to the Commitment to America www.youtube.com

