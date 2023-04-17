Cognitive reappraisal might help to boost sexual desire, particularly for women

Those who frequently engage in cognitive reappraisal — a coping strategy that involves changing one’s interpretation of a situation — tend to have heightened sexual desire, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. Cognitive reappraisal is a technique commonly used in cognitive-behavioral therapy and involves actively reinterpreting a situation to change the emotional impact it has on an individual. By changing the way they think about the situation, they can reduce the intensity of their emotional response and feel more in control. The new findings suggest that this emotion r...

