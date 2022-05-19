Colin Kaepernick announces graphic memoir for young adults
Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans during the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. - Jaime Crawford/Getty Images North America/TNS

Colin Kaepernick is planning to share more of his life story, this time with a certain audience in mind. The former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist is scheduled to release a young adult graphic novel, “Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game,” next spring. “Change the Game’ is the true story of my high school years—a period punctuated by the trials and triumphs of adolescence,” Kaepernick said in Wednesday’s announcement. “It was during this time that I began to grow unapologetically into my own identity, into my own sense of self. I hope this graphic novel encourages readers to nurture th...