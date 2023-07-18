Colombia landslide kills at least 12 - Civil Defense

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A landslide caused by heavy rains in a mountainous region of central Colombia killed at least 12 people on Tuesday and destroyed several houses, the country's Civil Defense agency said. The landslide took place in Quetame, a rural municipality in Cundinamarca province, destroying all in its path and leading to the closure of a major highway, Civil Defense operational director Ricardo Coronado said in a phone interview. "So far we have recovered 12 bodies, with two children among the fatalities," Coronado said. Rescuer teams from the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, firefighters...