Colombia landslide kills at least 12 - Civil Defense

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A landslide caused by heavy rains in a mountainous region of central Colombia killed at least 12 people on Tuesday and destroyed several houses, the country's Civil Defense agency said. The landslide took place in Quetame, a rural municipality in Cundinamarca province, destroying all in its path and leading to the closure of a major highway, Civil Defense operational director Ricardo Coronado said in a phone interview. "So far we have recovered 12 bodies, with two children among the fatalities," Coronado said. Rescuer teams from the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, firefighters...
Trump moans about looming third indictment: 'In the middle of a campaign???'
July 18, 2023
Donald Trump moaned about the latest legal threat against him after revealing he was a target of the Jan. 6 investigation by the Department of Justice.
The former president disclosed Tuesday morning that he had received a target letter late Sunday from special counsel Jack Smith, and he called on Republicans to "do something" to help bail him out of a looming third indictment and then lashed out at President Joe Biden and law enforcement.
"Witch hunt!!!" Trump posted in all-caps on his Truth Social website. "Crooked Joe Biden & his injustice department want to indict & arrest his presumed political rival (me!), who is leading him in the polls in the upcoming presidential election of 2024. Such a thing has never happened in our country before ... and in the middle of a campaign???"
"Election interference & prosecutorial misconduct!!!" he added.
GOP lawmakers greet Trump target letter with profanity and bravado: 'Gonna make his numbers go up'
July 18, 2023
House Republicans rallied around Donald Trump after the former president revealed he was a target in the Jan. 6 investigation.
Trump has already been impeached for his role in the insurrection, although GOP senators acquitted him, and House Republicans came to his defense after the ex-president announced he had been sent a target letter by special counsel Jack Smith, reported The Messenger.
“This is absolute bulls--t,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “This is weaponized government. Democrats can’t win an election so they have to arrest their political opponents.”
Republicans largely agreed that Trump was being targeted for political reasons as he seeks an election rematch against President Joe Biden.
"It's interesting that it happens more and more as Trump rises in the polls and Biden falls in the polls," said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House majority leader. "That's an unfortunate part of this and an unequal application of justice."
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called the looming indictment "ridiculous and wrong."
“I can’t believe this is happening in our country,” Jordan said.
Republican lawmakers said a second federal indictment would disappoint voters and predicted new charges would boost Trump's chances for re-election.
“The only thing it’s gonna do it make his numbers go up," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-NC).
A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for his role in a fraud scheme that led to a federally recognized American Indian tribe in Michigan losing more than $1 million, authorities announced Monday. Chester Randall Dunican, most recently of Fort Pierce, Florida, was first indicted in 2021 and reached a plea agreement last year on conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. District Court records show. Between December 2015 and December 2016, he served as CEO of an entity focused on developing economic opportunities to benefit the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians...
