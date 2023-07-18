Colombia landslide kills at least 12 - Civil Defense

“This is absolute bulls--t,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “This is weaponized government. Democrats can’t win an election so they have to arrest their political opponents.”

Republicans largely agreed that Trump was being targeted for political reasons as he seeks an election rematch against President Joe Biden.

"It's interesting that it happens more and more as Trump rises in the polls and Biden falls in the polls," said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House majority leader. "That's an unfortunate part of this and an unequal application of justice."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called the looming indictment "ridiculous and wrong."

“I can’t believe this is happening in our country,” Jordan said.

Republican lawmakers said a second federal indictment would disappoint voters and predicted new charges would boost Trump's chances for re-election.

“The only thing it’s gonna do it make his numbers go up," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-NC).