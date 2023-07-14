Colombian children who survived five weeks in jungle released from hospital

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Four Colombian Indigenous children who survived a plane crash in the country's Amazon region and lived for more than five weeks in the jungle have been released from hospital after a 34-day stay, the government said on Friday. The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found last month. The Indigenous children's knowledge of the jungle, as well as the eldest sister's courage, have been credited by officials with saving their lives. "They have recovered size and weight, really they are very well," Astrid Ca...