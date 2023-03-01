Columbia University graduate gunned down in Israel; 2 Palestinians arrested
Mourners hold signs outside the cemetary hosting the funeral of Israeli-American Elan Ganeles, who was killed by gunfire near Jericho in the occupied West Bank, on March 1, 2023, in Raanana. - Gil Cohen-Magen/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/TNS

NEW YORK — A Jewish graduate of Columbia University was gunned down while visiting Israel for a friend’s wedding, and two Palestinian suspects were arrested Wednesday in the killing. Elan Ganeles, 27, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was shot to death Monday while driving on a highway near the Dead Sea — the lone fatality in a shooting spree that set off a manhunt for the killers, according to Israeli leaders. The two arrested men are suspected of involvement in the killing, according to Israeli officials, and a third man was taken into custody after their arrests in a refugee camp raid when he ...