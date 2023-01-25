'Come on, man!' Fox News host whines GOP has 'to be fair' — says Pence 'could’ve just destroyed' documents

Fox News host and commentator Jesse Watters and a few of his Republican colleagues on Tuesday shared their discontentment with news that “about a dozen” classified documents have been discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Huffpost reports.



In a clip from Fox News Tuesday night show "The Five," Watters suggests that because documents were found in Pence’s home, all the fun Republicans were having with President Joe Biden’s classified document matter is officially over.



“I mean, Pence, seriously," Watters said. "We have this great thing going with Joe."

Fellow commentator Greg Gutfeld responded, “Yeah, he just ruined it!”

Jeanine Pirro agreed, “He did!”

But the group of displeased pundits didn’t stop there.

“Come on, man!” Watters continued.

Gutfield asked, “Now what are we gonna do?”



Watters asserted that he personally would have preferred if the former vice president broke the law by getting rid of the documents instead.

Critics have argued there’s a “big difference” between the discovery of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and "a small number" of classified documents discovered at Biden's Delaware home and former think tank office. And U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) recently defended President Biden, asserting he'd be "shocked if there was anything sinister going on with his handling of classified documents." Still, many Republicans insist on comparing the two discoveries.



“I know Pence is so clean," Watters said. "Squeaky clean! It’s nothing like the real bad documents that Joe Biden was squirreling away." Gutfeld then facetiously wondered whether Pence’s documents were discovered for attention.a

“Do you think [Pence] just wanted to be included?” Gutfeld asked.

“He’s like 'Hey! I’m running for president, too! Investigate me!'” Watters replied.