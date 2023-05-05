Communist Cuba celebrates Worker's Day, four days late

Cuba finally celebrated May Day on Friday, four days late, after the original celebration of workers was postponed due to the risk of rain and trimmed down as a result of a fuel shortage.

The May 1 celebration is usually a grandstand event in the communist island nation.

Thousands of people from all over the country descend on the capital by bus to congregate at Revolution Square before beginning a parade.

But this year, the Havana residents were asked to instead head on foot to the parade along the iconic Malecon promenade, while smaller festivities were organized in other neighborhoods.

The only buses to bring workers to the event came from nearby municipalities.

And instead of putting on a massive commemoration on the central square that marks the highest point in the city, a much more low-key celebration took place by the coast.

A fuel shortage lasting more than a month has greatly complicated the daily lives of ordinary Cubans.

Even President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta walked to the promenade to take part in the "revolutionary reaffirmation," alongside his predecessor Raul Castro.

"This change of location is consistent with the current limitations on fuel insurance as part of the complex economic situation our country is going through," said Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, general secretary of CTC Cuban workers' union.

Cuba is suffering its worst economic crisis in three decades, exacerbated by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and American sanctions.

It has left the country with frequent shortages of food, medicines and fuel, with soaring inflation also hurting the local economy.

© 2023 AFP