Companies shut Ukraine operations and watch for sanctions as Russia attacks

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Yadarisa Shabong (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg and a Coca-Cola bottler shut their plants in Ukraine on Thursday following Russia's invasion while firms making goods from jet engines to semiconductors warned that supplies of key raw materials could suffer. Carlsberg, which has a 31% share of Ukraine's beer market, halted production at all three of its breweries in the country, while Coca-Cola HBC said it had triggered its contingency plans which included shutting its bottling plant. Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds, meanwhile, warned that it was on hei...