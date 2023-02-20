Condition of another Michigan State shooting victim upgraded to serious but stable
Students gather to light candles during a Michigan State University vigil to honor and remember the student victims involved in a campus shooting on Feb. 13, in East Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. - Daniel Mears/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — A victim in last week's shooting on Michigan State University's campus in East Lansing has been upgraded to serious but stable condition, a Sparrow Hospital official said Monday. This is the third victim to be upgraded from critical condition after the Feb. 13 shooting, in which three students were killed and five were injured. Two students remain in critical condition, two are in serious but stable condition and one is in fair condition, Sparrow spokesperson Corey Alexander said. The student improved over the weekend and is no longer receiving critical care, he said. While MSU, poli...